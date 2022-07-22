New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NJR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

