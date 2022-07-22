Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NWL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 1,861,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

