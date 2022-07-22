Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Newmont has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 127.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

