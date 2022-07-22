NewYorkCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $9.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00251687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000945 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

