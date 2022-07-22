NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,646.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00539005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00251877 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00046606 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002547 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange.

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

