NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.