NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 367,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.