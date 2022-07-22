NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NextEra Energy Partners

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.