NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.87 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 4,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.
The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.