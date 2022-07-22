NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.87 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 4,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 3.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.