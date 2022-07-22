Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 target price on the stock.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
