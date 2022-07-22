Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

