NFTb Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,857.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $146,857.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032697 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
