NFTLootBox Price Reaches $40.50 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033135 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

