NIKE, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

