NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.25) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOEJ. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €19.65 ($19.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €20.20 ($20.40) and a 12-month high of €45.64 ($46.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.01.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

