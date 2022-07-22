North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,634 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

