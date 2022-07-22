North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

