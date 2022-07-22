North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

