North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

