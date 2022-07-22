North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $674.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

