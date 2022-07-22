North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.67% of Sharps Compliance worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $165.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

