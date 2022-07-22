North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 223,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $161.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

