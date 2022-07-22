North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 9,502.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $35.23 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.