North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.