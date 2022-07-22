Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NTRS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. 6,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14.
Northern Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.