Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. 6,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,873,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

