Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $97.06. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,873,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

