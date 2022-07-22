Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 54,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 71,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.