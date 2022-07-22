Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 54,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 71,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $3,585,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

