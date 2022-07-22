NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,022,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 517,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 227,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

