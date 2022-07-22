Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $125.68. 44,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,102. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.