Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $125.68. 44,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,102. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

