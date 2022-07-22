NuCypher Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. NuCypher has a market cap of $129.97 million and $9.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,740.06 or 1.00009277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.