Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

