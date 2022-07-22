O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032845 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs.

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

