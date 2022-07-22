Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 705 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

