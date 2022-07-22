Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

