Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.41. 12,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

