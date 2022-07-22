Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

