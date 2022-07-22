Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 21,939 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,192. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

