Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.64. 81,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

