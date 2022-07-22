OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. OAX has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $75,511.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 10% against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

