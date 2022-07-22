Obyte Achieves Market Cap of $12.57 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $15.39 or 0.00067106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $12.57 million and $9,097.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,740 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
