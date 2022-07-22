Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 140,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 62,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
