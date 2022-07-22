Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Oceanic Wind Energy Stock Down 6.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.
About Oceanic Wind Energy
Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.
Further Reading
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.