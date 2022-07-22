OctoFi (OCTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36,368.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $36,368.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00007145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,666.89 or 1.00012037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

