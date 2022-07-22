Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Okta stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

