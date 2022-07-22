Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.05. 32,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,024. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

