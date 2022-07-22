Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

