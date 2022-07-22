Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.74 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $655.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

