One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 10,076 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.56. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

