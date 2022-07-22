Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $22,220.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.85 or 0.99944721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.