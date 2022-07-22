Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.68

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.68 and traded as high as C$52.21. Open Text shares last traded at C$52.04, with a volume of 307,746 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

