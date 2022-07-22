Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Matthew R. Ruth Sells 1,084 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Matthew R. Ruth sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $11,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OPNT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
