Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Matthew R. Ruth Sells 1,084 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Matthew R. Ruth sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $11,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OPNT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Stories

